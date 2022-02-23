Mystery solved: N.B. woman shocked to see long lost car pulled from Alabama river

Shelley Allain had nearly forgotten about her stolen Toyota Echo.

But when she saw video of the vehicle being pulled from the depths of a northern Alabama waterway, she immediately recognized it as hers.

"It was more in shock than anything, because all this time they told me to forget about this car," Allain said. "I was really surprised."

The Saint John woman was working at an outdoor therapeutic program for troubled teens in the Huntsville, Alabama area in the early 2000s.

One month after starting the job, her car was stolen one night by two girls in the program. They told police they gave it to a cousin who got rid of it, but never disclosed the location.

Allain said she reported the incident to local police who told her it was likely in a river or stripped for parts. She filed a claim with her Canadian insurance company.

"You might as well forget about the car because you're not going to get it back, so I just did what they said," she said.

Divers and law enforcement in northern Alabama were puzzled over the weekend after locating a car with New Brunswick plates under three metres of water. It had been upside down in Second Creek near Elgin, about an hour and a half drive from where Allain worked.

An independent dive team searching for a missing person found the car, and notified police.

'I was very upset'

Nearly two decades later, Allain learned about her car after CBC News reported on its discovery Wednesday. She watched the video footage several times and recognized damage unique to her Echo, including a broken bug deflector.

She has been back in New Brunswick for 18 years, and currently lives in Willow Grove, just outside Saint John.

Shelley Allain said she was shocked to see her stolen car recovered in Alabama after nearly two decades. (Submitted by Shelley Allain)

The theft was a bit of a shock for Allain, who was 26 at the time and more than 2,300 kilometres from home in New Brunswick. It was swiped before she could get Alabama plates on the car.

Allain purchased it brand new off the lot at Saint John Toyota before making the trek to the southern U.S.

"It kind of makes a person think, 'Well, was this a bad idea, should I have not moved down here?'," she said. "I was very upset."

Mired in mystery: Car with N.B. plates found in southern U.S. river Duration 4:09 Divers find a car with 20-year-old plates upside-down in a river in Alabama. 4:09

The biggest hassle was getting documents and her driver's licence replaced through the Canadian embassy, as several were stolen along with the vehicle.

'Case closed'

Law enforcement in northern Alabama were trying to piece together how a car from Canada ended up in a southern U.S. river this week – until they got a call from New Brunswick.

Lt. Joe Hamilton with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said he heard from Allain late Wednesday night who helped clear up the mystery.

"It wasn't surprising that the vehicle was stolen, but it was a little surprising that it made its way all the way down here. And then so many years later, it was on Canadian television and the owner of the vehicle saw it," he said.

Lt. Joe Hamilton is with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama. (Submitted by Joe Hamilton)

The damaged car is currently in dry storage and the owner was identified as a Canadian insurance company, which took possession of the car.

Hamilton said the insurance information lines up with Allain's story, and he's "pretty certain" she was the owner of the vehicle found in the water.

The sheriff's department is tracking down the law enforcement agency that reported the theft, so it can be officially reported recovered.

"It'll be case closed after that," Hamilton said.