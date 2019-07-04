Mystery model from NB Liquor ad ends debate about her age

The mystery woman who appeared in NB Liquor's Canada Day marketing campaign has settled the debate over her age.

Aliona Rondeau, a photographer in Calgary, says she was 31 years old when the photo of her was taken five years ago.

And she wasn't surprised to hear her picture in the newspaper ad sparked some debate.

The ad caused a bit of a stir last week when people questioned the age of the model, and why NB Liquor would feature someone who looks so young in an ad promoting summer drinks.

"My whole life I get this, that I look so young and I look too young, and I can't believe you're this age and that age," Rondeau said.

Originally from Russia, Rondeau moved to Calgary 11 years ago. That's when she fell in love with photography.

After some encouragement from family and friends, she started to sell her photos online to stock-image sites such as Shutterstock.

Rondeau noticed that pictures with people and children sold the best on the website, which is used by people all over the world looking for royalty-free images often used for marketing.

"Since my husband and I made a decision not to put our child up on the internet, I thought, well, I will be the easiest person for me to photograph."

Rondeau, now 36, says she's not surprised her photo sparked some debate over her age. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Rondeau figures she's sold more than 60 stock photos to the website, and she's in about half of them.

She doesn't know who buys her photos from the site but said the picture used in the NB Liquor ad has been purchased about 100 times by people all over the world.

Not knowing where your picture will show up is part of the risk when selling to stock-image sites, she said.

"It could have been worse, I could have ended up on the box of condoms or tampons," said Rondeau, who believes this is the first time her picture has been used in a marketing campaign.

Robert Case thought Rondeau appeared to be 16 in the NB Liquor ad. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"When you do that, you understand that's what's going to happen — something that you might not like you'll be advertising."

Rondeau said she found the NB Liquor ad debate hilarious and said it's been great exposure for her.

She said she doesn't look as young now, but thinks she would still get asked for ID buying alcohol if she tried at the age of 36.