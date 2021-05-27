Two specialists must sign off on potentially new cases of mystery disease, memo says

A memo sent to health-care providers across New Brunswick on Tuesday is calling for two specialty physicians to sign off on any new cases of patients who are identified as "potentially having" an unknown mystery brain disease, according to a copy of the memo obtained by Radio-Canada.

The memo, which is signed by Dr. Yves Léger, the acting deputy chief medical officer of health, doesn't say what prompted the new guidelines.

But it comes as the province prepares to provide an update Wednesday at 2 p.m. on its investigation into a cluster of 48 patients, who have symptoms ranging from memory problems to balance issues and hallucinations.

The province will release a report from Public Health epidemiologists, which may detail the findings of lengthy interviews conducted with patients and their families this past spring and summer. The interviews asked the patients about their lifestyles, including what they ate, where they lived and worked, all to try to find links and commonalities between members of the cluster.

Separate from the epidemiological report, Public Health has formed an oversight committee, made up primarily of neurologists from the province, that will "review clinical and investigative work associated with this cluster."

"The six neurologists will review all the case files of the 48 affected patients, provide second opinions on the identified cases, ensure due diligence, and rule out other potential causes," the memo says.

It's not yet clear when that committee will report back on its findings.

Neither group of investigators include neurologist Dr. Alier Marrero, who discovered the cluster and is treating the patients at a specialized clinic in Moncton.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is expected to deliver an update on the potential neurological syndrome of unknown cause Wednesday afternoon. (Government of New Brunswick)

The committee also doesn't include any environmental experts. Both Marrero and Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor in the University of British Columbia's faculty of medicine and a neurologist, have previously pointed to a possible environmental cause.

A 'potential' new syndrome

Part of the memo describes the illness as a "potential progressive neurological syndrome of unknown cause in New Brunswick."

A previous memo issued by the office of the chief medical officer of health in March seemed more certain that the syndrome is something new and unknown.

"Preliminary investigation conducted in late 2019/early 2020 determined this to be a distinct atypical neurological syndrome," the March 2021 memo says.

At a news conference in June, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard described the illness as a "potentially new and unknown syndrome" and said public health would no longer be using terms like confirmed or suspected cases.

New research published earlier this month concluded eight deceased members of the cluster did not die from something new and unknown. It's not yet clear what effect this new information has had on the province's investigation into the cluster.

An abstract presented earlier this month at the Canadian Association of Neuropathologists' annual meeting by Ottawa neuropathologist Dr. Gerard Jansen says the eight people died from known illnesses such as cancer, Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer's disease. CBC News has not seen the full body of research.

"In these eight patients no evidence for a prion disease was found, nor novel pathology," the abstract says.

"We suggest that these eight patients represent a group of misclassified clinical diagnoses."

As of Wednesday morning, the province's website for the cluster still says six of the 48 patients in the cluster have died. It's not clear when the death toll climbed to eight.

The province also hasn't added any new cases to the cluster since the end of April. In July, Shepherd said there wouldn't be any additional cases added to the list until the 48 were reviewed.

'We need that willingness to look beyond'

Tim Beatty, whose father, Laurie, died from a neurological illness in 2019, says the family received the autopsy report that year. It said there was evidence of Alzheimer's disease, but the family was told there was something atypical about it.

Earlier this year, Beatty said, family members were told their father was part of the cluster of 48 mystery neurological illness patients, a revelation that left them confused.

Since then, they've received no additional communication from any level of government about their father's autopsy.

"It is the oddest form of transparency I've ever witnessed," Beatty told Information Morning Moncton on Wednesday.

He hopes the province won't use Jansen's report as a way to dismiss the idea of something atypical making people in the cluster sick.

"We need that willingness to look beyond what a simple report says and find out what's happening," Beatty said. "This cannot continue. We have to get out in front of this."

Health providers must report 'unusual illnesses'

The new memo also reminds health-care professionals of their obligation under the Public Health Act to report "unusual illnesses" to Public Health.

It also outlines the process of reporting cases believed to be Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare and always-fatal disease, and other prion diseases to public health officials.

The memo doesn't explain what prompted the reminder. But it notes that the 48 people that make up the cluster of unknown neurological disease "were identified as having a clinical presentation that was similar to that associated with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, or CJD, yet noted as having atypical characteristics.

"These referrals all tested negative for known forms of human prion diseases but did not have other clear causes identified at that time," the memo says.

At a news conference in June — the last time the government held a briefing dedicated to its investigation into the cluster of illness — Shephard said the findings of the questionnaire would guide the rest of the investigation.

"We need for the committee and Dr. Marrero to do their work, to start with their questionnaire, which is lengthy, and will actually give them a lot of information to examine to put them on a path," Shephard said in June.