New Brunswick health minister to provide update on mystery brain disease
Update scheduled for 1:30 p.m. with Dorothy Shephard and health authority representatives
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and representatives from Horizon and Vitalité health networks will provide an update on New Brunswick's mystery neurological syndrome on Thursday afternoon
The briefing will begin at 1:30 p.m. and CBC News will be livestreaming the conference on this page.
The first case of the disease was retroactively identified from 2015, and the disease has been found in patients as young as 18 and as old as 86. The atypical disease infected 48 people in the province and killed six. Cases have been clustered in the Moncton area and Acadian Peninsula
Last week, Shephard said a three-person steering committee on the disease would be introduced this week. At least 14 people signed up to be interviewed by officials, and the data will be analyzed by Public Health epidemiologists, medical teams and the steering committee.
There is still no diagnosis for the condition, but Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and other prion diseases have been ruled out. Moncton neurologist Dr. Alier Marrero said this is a new disease, and investigators are looking into the possibility of it being caused by an environmental toxin.
In late April Horizon Health Network announced it will create a special clinic to assess people experiencing quick or early-onset cognitive decline as cases of the disease continue to pop up.
