Funding sought to save historic lighthouse

Two groups are coming together to help renew a piece of history along the Fundy shore.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada and Explore Lorneville Inc. are fundraising to repair the Musquash Head lighthouse.

The lighthouse is at the mouth of the Musquash Estuary southwest of Saint John and was built in the 1950s.

But in that time the wind, rains and other elements have stripped the paint off the lighthouse and done some minor damage to the concrete structure.

Paula Noel, the program director in New Brunswick for the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said this damage will have to be fixed before it's too late.

"The biggest concern is that if it continues, if there's nothing done … that this is just going to continue to deteriorate," said Noel.

"The warning that we were given by the coast guard a little while back was that if nothing was done here, we would be at risk of eventually having to have the lighthouse taken down altogether."

The lighthouse sits on a 112-acre parcel of land that will be jointly administered by the two groups, with 95 acres going to the Nature Conservancy and the rest, which includes the lighthouse, going to Explore Lorneville.

The site already includes two trails and Explore Lorneville's Adam Wilkins says any development at the site will keep nature in mind.

"The goal is to leave it as wild as possible so that hikers, walkers, people who like lighthouses, birders, anyone who enjoys nature and respects the environment can come and continue to enjoy it," said Wilkins.

Noel said more people have been visiting the lighthouse and adjacent trails this year because they haven't been vacationing far from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said this makes it even more important to reinvigorate the site.

The groups are looking to raise $35,000, but the final cost of the project would be much higher if it wasn't for all the volunteer work and donations they've already received.

"We've already had some support, and now we're looking for funds from the public to cover the costs of the materials and all the other incidental costs that go with a project like this," said Noel.