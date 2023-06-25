Can I eat that mushroom on the forest floor? N.B. group aims to answer that

Have you ever wandered into the forest, looked down to see a mushroom and wondered, can I eat that?

If you have, you're not alone — and one Fredericton group is making it their mission to forage the tasty little treats on the forest floor.

The MycoNB Society holds walks where like-minded mushroom lovers can search out the delectable fungi, all while making sure the ones gathered are safe — and legal — to consume.

Anthony Brooks, an organizer with the society, said it was his love of plants that first got him into mushrooms about 15 years ago.

"When I was out working with plants a lot, I noticed a lot of mushrooms and I would start bringing them home," said Brooks.

"I would bring home bags and bags of mushrooms and not be able to identify a single one."

Anthony Brooks, an organizer with MycoNB, said it was his love of plants that first got him into mushrooms about 15 years ago. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

At the time, he said, there really wasn't a group to help identify mushrooms for the layperson, which prompted the group's founding.

"We started it so that we could get all these people with this similar interest together and start looking for these things," Brooks said.

Growing hobby

Brooks has come a long way in those years and has become an adept hand at identifying mushrooms and passing down his knowledge to budding mycologists.

Marion McIntyre, now a regular on the walks, first discovered her love of mushrooms at a seminar on becoming an "outdoorswoman."

She said it's the resourcefulness of the mushroom that keeps her coming back.

Marion McIntyre, now a regular on the walks, first discovered her love of mushrooms at a seminar on becoming an “outdoorswoman.” (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

"We wouldn't be here if it weren't for all of the wonderful plants that we have on this earth," said McIntyre.

"The more you know about the way that they're used, the better it is."

A feeling of self-reliance is what keeps Vicki King interested, who happened upon one of the walks a year ago after finishing her work day.

A feeling of self-reliance is what keeps Vicki King interested. She happened upon one of the walks a year ago after finishing her work day. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

"I find more interest is growing in being a little more self-sufficient, growing what we can," said King.

"My grandmother tried to teach me, but I didn't think it was cool then."

Some advice

Brooks said there's a lot of diversity of mushrooms in the Fredericton area, especially in the old-growth areas of Odell Park.

While he cautions people not to harvest too many mushrooms at once, he said that's not what causes the most damage to mushroom stock.

"I like to tell people that picking that mushroom isn't as harmful to the ecosystem as it is for you to walk over there," said Brooks.

"Your steps as you go damage the organism more than picking the actual mushroom."