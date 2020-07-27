Museums in rural New Brunswick relying on generosity, loans to get through season

Museums in rural New Brunswick communities are trying to make the most of a slow summer with dramatically decreased traffic.

The Quaco Museum, located in St. Martins, is experiencing losses due to cancelled summer tours. This year the community had about 32 tours scheduled with the tour company Road Scholar, with each tour bringing about 30 people.

The president of the Quaco Historical and Library Society said it has made things difficult.

"It's not just a loss for us, it's a loss for the whole community," Carmel Vivier told Information Morning Saint John.

"They come overnight and they go to restaurants, they go to the Fundy trail, they do walking tours through the village."

The Quaco museum preserves the history of shipbuilding in the area and houses a community room and the Betty Thibodeau Library. Both the community room and library haven't been able to open this season.

"It's just too difficult to keep open during the pandemic."

Vivier said this time last year they'd already had 783 visitors through the museum. But this year, they've only seen 307.

She said they're relying on people's generosity.

The Betty Thibodeau Library is located on the same property as the museum but hasn't been able to open this season because of the pandemic. (Quaco Museum/Facebook)

"Come visit, come stay in and around your own area or visit other areas."

MJ Edwards, the director and curator of the Grand Manan Museum, said about one third of their business comes from New Brunswick and the Maritimes, while the other two thirds is from Ontario, Quebec and internationally.

The museum has 24 permanent exhibits, including a large bird collection and a shipwreck exhibit.

"We're actually very large. When you see us from the road you think we're small and insignificant."

Losing two thirds of the museum's traffic hasn't been easy, but Edwards said they've been seeing the same amount of New Brunswick visitors as last year.

Edwards said they've taken out a loan to help with operational costs and have applied for a government grant. They've also received "substantial donations" from people who have never given to the museum before.

She wants people in the local community to understand that exhibits change every year so there are always new things to enjoy.

"[Preserving our history] is of incredible value. The islanders are very proud of their museum."