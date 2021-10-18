Murray Corner residents puzzled by sewage lagoon project in provincial park
Provincial government says a new ultraviolent purification system is being installed
The clear waves of New Brunswick's Murray Beach Provincial Park draw crowds of swimmers each summer, yet it's located metres away from the campground's sewage lagoon.
With the park closed for the season, a project is underway to have tubes and pipes flush that wastewater directly into a marsh.
Nearby residents of Murray Corner, about 50 minutes southwest of Moncton, have been questioning the work and worry it could contaminate wells and flow into the ocean.
Sheldon Lucas, who lives on the same road as the park, said after looking at the tubes and piping setup, he'd like an explanation from the province.
"I don't understand. It goes into the ground, where does the water go? It goes out into the ocean," he said.
The project underway, however, aims to improve water quality treatment, according to the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture.
Spokesperson Coreen Enos said in an emailed statement that an ultraviolet purification system is being installed to treat discharge from the lagoon and protect the nearby marsh and stream.
"This project is being completed under the guidance of an environmental engineer and all permitting has been approved through the Department of Environment and Climate Change," Enos wrote.
Murray Beach has experienced water quality issues in the past, with testing revealing high levels of fecal bacteria.
Lucas, who's been living in the area for 12 years, said he's seen water leaking from the lagoon into a nearby hole, dug for the construction, into the marsh. After looking at the setup, it doesn't seem correct to him.
"I'd just like to know what's going on, who's doing this," he said. "It's mind boggling."
A system of tubing runs beneath the pungent, green surface of the sewage lagoon. The water flows into a filtration system before continuing into the marsh.
While the project might look concerning to Lucas and other residents, the province said there's no cause for concern.
Enos said the water is going through a chlorination process to ensure there is no contamination.
