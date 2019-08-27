Murderer on the lam fled twice before, parole board documents show

A convicted murderer who failed to return to a halfway house in Moncton last week has already been unlawfully at large twice over the past decade, documents show.

Jack Woods, 66, was sent to prison in 1996 after he was convicted in Alberta of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Woods failed to return to a halfway house Thursday while on a 72-hour unescorted temporary absence from the minimum-security unit at Dorchester Penitentiary.

Dan Melanson, a spokesperson for the prison, said Woods remains at large.

Police continuing search

Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Dan Poirier said there have been several reported sighting of Woods in the Moncton area and as far away as the Acadian Peninsula.

Woods is described as five feet seven inches tall and about 222 pounds, with a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair.

He has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm, skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm and is missing his left and right little fingers.

Woods was a Dorchester Penitentiary inmate when he disappeared from the halfway house on a 72-hour leave. (CBC News )

"We've received information from the public about possible sightings and we've investigated those to the best of our abilities," Poirier said. "At this time we haven't located Mr. Woods."

In May, the parole board granted Woods two 72-hour unescorted leaves from the prison for "administrative purposes" and a 60-day work release for personal development.

The decision, which includes a summary of his criminal history, says Woods is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and manslaughter. In 1993, he and an accomplice killed two people and buried their bodies in remote locations.

In one death, Woods claimed to have accidentally shot the victim, while the co-accused shot the person a second time. In the second case, the decision says Woods hit the victim with a stick, causing that person's death.

At large twice before

The parole board decision describes Woods as a "moderate risk of violent recidivism."

The board noted, however, that there was no evidence of violence or reoffending beyond being at large while on day parole. It found the risk of granting the leaves as "manageable."

In 2008, the decision says, Woods was granted day parole and had appropriate conduct until absconding in 2010. He was unlawfully at large for about five months until he was arrested. Woods told the board he fled after he was denied a request to move to another province so he could help his son.

He was granted day parole again in 2012. Eight months later, he was again unlawfully at large. He turned himself in after two months. Woods indicated he feared for his safety after incurring a debt.

Public warned not to approach him

The decision states Woods indicated the 72-hour leaves would be used to become familiar with halfway house routines, open a bank account, obtain a bus pass and learn bus routes.

During the 60-day leave, he was expected to prove he can function in the community and balance a work schedule while following "society's expectations," leading to day parole and then full parole.

Poirier said anyone who sees Woods or has information about his whereabouts should contact police. He said people shouldn't approach him.