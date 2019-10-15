Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 19-year-old near Riverview

A 51-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man Sunday night in Upper Coverdale, an unincorporated community near Riverview, say RCMP.

Southeast District RCMP were called about someone causing a disturbance on Osprey Road at around 10:15 p.m., Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a news release Tuesday morning.

When police arrived, they found the dead 19-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, she said.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Donald Kyle of Upper Coverdale appeared before a judge by "tele-remand" on Monday night and was charged with the first-degree murder of Evan Straight, also of Upper Coverdale, said Rogers-Marsh.

Kyle remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.