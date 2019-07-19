Wife of Dennis Oland files domestic action against him in family court

Properties that featured prominently in the murder trial of Dennis Oland are back before the courts again, this time in an apparent domestic action launched against Oland by his wife, Lisa.

On Monday, Rothesay lawyer Philippe Richard, acting for Lisa Oland, filed a document with family court in Saint John giving notice of a pending court proceeding that could affect the ownership of four Rothesay properties connected to Dennis Oland and his late father Richard, of the Moosehead Breweries family, at 58 Gondola Point Rd.

The properties cover just over two hectares and include a residence owned by Dennis Oland and three adjacent parcels. Two of the parcels used to be owned by Dennis Oland but were transferred to his father in 2009 to help ease growing financial problems he encountered during the breakup of his first marriage.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

The fourth parcel was owned by Richard Oland but bundled together with the two acquired from Dennis and transferred to a holding company the senior Oland created before his death called Kingshurst Estates Ltd.

Combined, the four parcels are assessed by Service New Brunswick to be worth $732,800.

Tentative hearing date in September

Lisa Oland is not listed as an owner on any of the parcels, but according to the filing by Philippe Richard the "title or interest" in the properties is being "questioned" by her and Lisa Oland should be added as an "encumbrance."

It is not clear if the application is part of a divorce or other proceeding, but it was filed in family court and a tentative hearing date has been set for Sept. 4.

Dennis Oland and family members head from the law courts after he was found not guilty of murdering his father in 2019. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

On Friday, Richard said he could not speak about the case or his representation of Lisa Oland.

Saint John lawyer William Teed, who often speaks on behalf of the Oland family, did not immediately return a call asking for more details.

Ownership of the Gondola Point Road properties was a prominent issue in Dennis Oland's murder trials for the brutal 2011 killing of his father Richard Oland.

After several years of legal wrangling and two trials, Dennis Oland was eventually found not guilty of the charge last July by Justice Terrence Morrison.

Robert McFadden, Richard Oland's former business associate, testified in Dennis Oland's murder trials about the father and son's conflicting financial interests in the Gondla Point Road properties. (CBC)

Initially, Dennis Oland owned three of the properties in question but turned over two of them to his father in late 2009 in a financial arrangement to help Dennis finance a divorce with his first wife, including retaining ownership of the old Oland family home that Dennis moved into after the death of his grandparents.

Documents never signed

Court heard Richard Oland had three conditions for the 2009 financial help, all related to the properties. Those included that Dennis and his then significant other, Lisa, who later became his second wife, sign a domestic contract to ensure Dennis not lose the home if the relationship failed.

Dennis Oland's home in Rothesay once belonged to his grandfather and has been in the Oland family for more than 70 years. (Court exhibit)

The senior Oland also wanted a mortgage on the home for what Dennis owed him from the divorce and an agreement that would give his company Kinghurst Estates the right of first refusal on the property if Dennis ever moved out.

Saint John Police executed search warrants in 2011 at the Gondola Pt. Road properties owned by Richard and Dennis Oland looking for clues in the father's murder. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC News)

Documents were drawn up to execute those conditions but never signed. Dennis Oland testified Lisa refused to sign any agreement on the house after seeking legal advice and, in his case, instead of signing a mortgage with his father, he began borrowing against the home with a local bank.

Immediately prior to the murder an interest payment for $1,666 for what he owed his father on the Gondola Point Road home bounced but Justice Morrison rejected Crown prosecutor arguments that those events helped create a motive for murder.