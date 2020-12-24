Man charged with murder in death of New Brunswick woman in St. Lucia

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Saint John woman living in St. Lucia, the Royal St. Lucia Police Force has confirmed.

The body of Nicole Dempster was found at about 11:10 p.m. on Sunday after officers with the Gros Islet police responded to a report of a homicide.

Dempster, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death cited as "blunt-force trauma to the head," the St. Lucia Times reported.

On Thursday, St. Lucia police communications officer Ann Joseph confirmed that Rohan Girard of Gros Islet, St. Lucia, has been charged with murder.

Joseph did not provide an age for Girard but said he is a St. Lucia resident and had been in a relationship with Dempster.

Dempster, who was originally from Saint John, had been living on the island "on and off for about eight years," and had been married to a St. Lucia resident, with whom she had a child, Joseph said.

The couple later separated, and Dempster had since been in a relationship with Girard, she said.

The homicide was one of four that occurred during a 48-hour period on the island.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told CBC News on Wednesday that consular officials are in contact with authorities in St. Lucia to gather additional information.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who was murdered in St. Lucia," spokesperson Jason Kung said in an email. "Consular services are being provided to the victim's family."

Because of the Privacy Act, Kung said, the consulate could not provide further information.