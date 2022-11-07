Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Chaleur region, body found behind shed

A man from the Chaleur region has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man from Belledune over the weekend.

On Sunday, shortly after 10:30 a.m., police went to a residence on Highway 134 in Nash Creek, located between Belledune and Charlo, "in connection with an unrelated matter," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

The officers approached a man, who told them he had just shot someone, according to Ouellette.

Police located a body behind a shed on the property. The body was later identified as Scott Devereaux, 39, of Belledune.

A 39-year-old man from Nash Creek was arrested at the scene without incident, said Ouellete.

On Monday, Nathan Meade, 39, of Nash Creek, appeared in Campbellton provincial court and was charged with second-degree murder. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation continues.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who lives in the area of Highway 134 and may have security video, or anyone who was travelling through the area Sunday between 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. and may have witnessed anything suspicious, said Ouellette.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-7267 (RCMP). Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).