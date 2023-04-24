2 people charged with 2nd-degree murder in Lincoln shooting death

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Lincoln last month, say RCMP.

Joshua Raines, 47, of Holmesville, and Samantha Butler, 21, of Rusagonis, were expected to appear in Fredericton provincial court Monday, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

They are accused of killing Lucas Polchies of Kingsclear First Nation, who was shot on March 12 and later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Members of the Oromocto and Keswick RCMP detachments responded to a report of a "roadside firearm related incident" near the 2300 block on Route 102 in Lincoln shortly after 4 a.m. that day, Ouellette said in a news release.

Officers found a 27-year-old man, now identified as Polchies, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries, Ouellette said.

The New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit has been investigating his death as a homicide.

On Saturday, members of the RCMP and Fredericton Police Force arrested a 47-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman without incident at a business in Fredericton, on Union Street, said Ouellette.

On Sunday, Raines and Butler were each charged in Fredericton court with one count of second-degree murder and remanded into custody.

Neither the courthouse nor Ouellette could immediately be reached to provide an update on the pair's return to court on Monday.

The investigation continues. RCMP are asking any witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone who may have dash-cam or other video footage of the area between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on March 12 to contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).