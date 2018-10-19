A Moncton man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in the city last month is now also charged with committing an indignity to a body for allegedly putting her in the trunk of a car.

Claude Francis Blanchard, 44, accused in the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy, 35, appeared in Moncton court on Friday to face the new charge.

Blanchard, sporting a Mohawk hairstyle, and dressed in a prison-issued sweatsuit, temporarily waived his right to a bail hearing.

Defence lawyer Martin Goguen said he was appearing as a friend to the court while Blanchard applies for legal aid. The matter was adjourned until Nov. 2.

After a three-day search, Kennedy-Faguy's body was found on West Lane, behind the Moncton Hospital, on Sept. 26. ( Radio Canada)

Kennedy-Faguy was reported missing to Codiac Regional RCMP on Sept. 23. Her body was found on West Lane near the Moncton Hospital three days later.

On Sept. 28, Blanchard was charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not said what the relationship between Blanchard and Kennedy-Faguy was, except they were known to each other.