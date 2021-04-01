Woman charged with murder in death of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation man last summer

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation last August.

Nikita Dedam, 34, of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation was charged Thursday with murder in the death of Christopher Dedam, also of Esgenoôpetitj.

RCMP found him dead at a home on Micmac Road on Aug. 25, 2020, and an investigation ruled his death a homicide.

Dedam was charged in Miramichi provincial court Thursday and will remain in custody until her next court appearance on April 13, RCMP say.

The day after Dedam was found dead, a 33-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the incident and held in custody on an unrelated matter, RCMP say.

RCMP Const. Hans Ouellette said the 33-year-old woman arrested last year was Nikita Dedam.

Ouellette said he could not comment on whether the two were related to each other, but added those details will likely come out during the court case.