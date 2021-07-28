Man charged in connection with homicide in Campbellton

A 48-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Campbellton, N.B.

Ronald Savoy was charged in Campbellton Provincial Court on Wednesday, and remanded into custody, said the New Brunswick RCMP in a news release Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a report of an individual lying on the ground outside of a home on Tingley Crescent in Campbellton shortly before 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man identified as 38-year-old Serge Chamberlain of Campbellton.

Later that morning, at around 7:50 a.m., police arrested a man in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Senior High School.

Savoy is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 4.