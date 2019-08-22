Moncton murderer pleads guilty to killing fiancée's dog, committing robberies

A Moncton man has pleaded guilty to killing a dog and committing several robberies around the time he killed his fiancée last year.

Rejean Gautreau previously pleaded guilty and is serving prison time for the second-degree murder of Naomi Bartlette in April 2018.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to charges related to killing Bartlette's dog between April 6 and April 8, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to robbing a Needs Convenience store on Mountain Road on Feb. 6, 2018, a Subway on Morton Avenue on April 3, 2018, another Subway on Mountain Road on April 6, 2018, while armed with a knife, and a Needs Fast Fuel on Mountain Road, also with a knife, on April 8, 2018.

Friends and family say the mother of two young boys was full of life and always there for others. (Facebook)

Gautreau is expected to be sentenced on those charges Sept. 23.

Bartlette, a 33-year-old mother of two young boys, was described by friends and family as full of life and always there for others.

Gautreau has a long criminal record and a history of violence, court heard when he was sentenced in May on the murder charge.

He has dealt with depression, alcohol and drug abuse since he was 15.

The Crown prosecutor told the court the couple had an argument about Gautreau's crack cocaine habit. Bartlette said she was leaving the next day.

But Gautreau hit her head with a table leg, strangled her, wrapped her body in a blanket and stuffed her in the bedroom closet. Her body was discovered two days later on April 8.