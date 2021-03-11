Man accused of killing Mindy Godin found to have been of sound mind during alleged attack

A Grand Falls man accused of fatally stabbing a mother of two has been found to have been of sound mind at the time of the alleged crime, says his lawyer.

Jonathan Beck Fontaine, 31, was back in Edmundston provincial court Wednesday by video conference, following a 30-day psychiatric evaluation to determine his state of mind at the time he was alleged to have killed Mindy Godin.

Fontaine is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Godin in the neck in front of her two small children at her Grand Falls home on Dec. 21.

After being attacked, Godin, 32, went to a convenience store near her home for help, but she died before help arrived.

Mindy Godin was stabbed in front of her children at their Grand Falls home. (Facebook)

Her children are now under the supervision of other family members.

Fontaine, of Grand Falls, has been held in Shediac since his arrest in December, but his trial has yet to take place.

The results of the 30-day assessment come after Fontaine was earlier found fit to stand trial following a five-day assessment.

This 30-day evaluation took place at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton in January and the parties concerned received the results in early February.

Gilles Lemieux, Fontaine's lawyer, confirmed on Wednesday that the second assessment determined that Fontaine was of sound mind at the time of the alleged offence.

Lawyer Gilles Lemieux is representing Jonathan Beck Fontaine. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Crown prosecutor Charles Couturier declined to comment.

During the proceedings, Lemieux asked for a period of a month to be able to study the file of his new client.

Fontaine will be back in court on April 14.