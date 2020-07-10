2nd-degree murder charge laid in Fredericton shooting death

One man has been charged with second-degree murder and charges against a second man are "anticipated" in connection with the shooting death of a Fredericton man in May, say city police.

Timothy Robert Dunphy, 47, of Fredericton, appeared in provincial court Friday morning and was charged with the second-degree murder of Justin Leigh Finnemore, 29.

Finnemore died early on May 2 after being shot. He was dropped off at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital by a vehicle that left the area.

Dunphy is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Fredericton Police Force said in a news release.

A 36-year old man from Oromocto was also arrested without incident in connection with the case, according to the release.

"Charges for the second man are anticipated and additional arrests are possible," it said.

The investigation continues.

"The Fredericton Police wish to thank the public for their assistance, as well as their patience in recent weeks while officers conducted their investigation," the statement said.

Police have previously said they believed the victim was targeted and there was no risk to the public.

Officers were called to the hospital shortly after 4:30 a.m. and soon tracked down the vehicle that had dropped Finnemore off. Several people were taken into custody and released unconditionally.

As part of the investigation, police had cordoned off a property about a kilometre past the Fredericton landfill on Wilsey Road.