1st-degree murder charge laid in connection with death of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent man

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent last week.

Marcel Savoie, 33, of Saint-Édouard-de-Kent, was charged in Moncton provincial court on Friday, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

He is accused of killing Elias Bastarache. The body of the 67-year-old was found in a home on Route 515 on Feb. 21 around 4 p.m. after police received a report of a sudden death.

The investigation determined the death was a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Saint-Édouard-de-Kent on Wednesday night and a 33-year-old man was arrested on Thursday afternoon in the nearby community of Dixon Point, said Rogers-Marsh.

Savoie remains remanded in custody, she said. He is scheduled to return to court on March 27.