Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Dieppe shooting

A 29-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in Dieppe over the weekend.

Brandon Patrick Leblanc appeared in Moncton provincial court remotely Tuesday to face the charge, said New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Stephane Esculier.

Leblanc is accused of killing Jacob Wright, 26, of Dieppe, whose body was discovered at a residence on Louis Street on Sunday night.

Officers with emergency tactical services, the RCMP's major crime unit and the Saint John Police Force's street crime integrated enforcement unit arrested Leblanc in Saint John on Monday around 1:30 p.m., said Esculier.

RCMP had 416 Louis St. cordoned off with yellow caution tape on Monday. (Ian Bonnell/Radio-Canada)

Leblanc, who was on parole and living at a Saint John halfway house, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

He plans to get a lawyer, said Esculier, and remains remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 11.

"The investigation is still ongoing and we still ask the public if they have any information that could help us to reach out to the RCMP," or Crime Stoppers.

Victim targeted, police say

On Monday, Esculier told CBC police believed the victim had been targeted and that it was an isolated incident.

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded Sunday around 10 p.m. to a report that a man had been shot at a residence on Louis Street, he said.

Officers found a 26-year-old man inside the residence who was suffering from an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries and died later that night, Esculier said.

He could not confirm Tuesday whether Wright lived in the home where he was found.

Leblanc is serving a three-year sentence for escape or being at large without excuse, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, obstructing a peace officer and failure or refusal to comply with a demand under the Motor Vehicle Act, according to a news release issued by the Saint John Police Force on June 16.

Police had asked for the public's assistance in locating Leblanc, but warned people not to approach him.

On Tuesday afternoon, Saint John police issued an update, advising that the accused had been arrested, and included a link to the RCMP's news release about Leblanc being charged with murder.