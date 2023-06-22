Content
Woman accused of murdering man whose body was found in Minto area last year

Erica Blyth, 40, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Donelan, a Chipman man whose body was found in a wooded area in April 2022.

Erica Blyth, 40, is accused of murdering Brandon Donelan in 2022

Aidan Cox · CBC News ·
Erica Blyth is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brandon Donelan more than a year ago. (RCMP)

A woman from Grand Lake has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man from the same southern New Brunswick area.

Erica Blyth, 40, appeared in Fredericton provincial court Thursday, where she was formally accused of killing Brandon Donelan, said Cpl. Stephane Esculier, spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP.

Donelan was reported missing on Jan. 30, 2022, and his body was found in a wooded area between Minto and Chipman in April of the same year.

Donelan was from Chipman, which is one of several communities, ncluding Minto, that were amalgamated to form the municipality of Grand Lake as of this year.

Esculier said RCMP carried out a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Wasson Road in Newcastle Creek, which is also part of Grand Lake.

He said Blyth was arrested, along with a 25-year-old man on an unrelated Canada-wide warrant. Esculier declined to name the man, adding he was wanted for breaching his parole.

Esculier said Blyth is the only person charged in Donelan's homicide, but RCMP are still investigating the case and welcome tips from the public.

Blyth is in custody and will return to court on Sept. 6 to enter a plea, he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aidan Cox

Journalist

Aidan Cox is a journalist for the CBC based in Fredericton. He can be reached at aidan.cox@cbc.ca and followed on Twitter @Aidan4jrn.

