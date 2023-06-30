Content
2 men charged with second-degree murder of Corey Markey

Markey, 41, was shot outside a Fredericton home on Dec. 21, 2021

Markey, 41, was shot outside a Fredericton home on Dec. 21, 2021

Fredericton police announced charges Friday against two men in the 2021 death of Corey Markey. (Gary Moore/CBC file photo)

Fredericton police have charged two men with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Corey Markey.

According to a news release issued Friday, Joshua McIsaac, 33, and Travis Snowsell, 26, appeared in New Brunswick provincial court by video to face the charges. They are both incarcerated for other matters.

Markey, 41, was shot in Fredericton's north side on Dec. 21, 2021, and died eight days later.

The Fredericton Police Force said a spokesperson was not available Friday to provide more details about the charges.

On Friday, it was also announced by New Brunswick RCMP that McIsaac was charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of Brandon Donelan.

