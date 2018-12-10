Municipal elections to be held Monday in 17 locations across N.B.

Voters in 17 municipalities across New Brunswick will be heading to the polls Monday to fill vacant council seats.

Many seats were left vacant after resignations due to the provincial election among other reasons.

They include:

Alma (one councillor).

Aroostook (one councillor).

Bathurst (one councillor).

Beaubassin East (one councillor, Ward 3).

Dalhousie (one councillor).

Doaktown (mayor).

Hanwell (mayor).

Hartland (one councillor).

Memramcook (one councillor).

Moncton (one councillor, Ward 3).

Nackawic (one councillor).

Sackville (one councillor).

Shediac (one councillor).

St. George (one councillor).

Saint Andrews (one councillor).

Sussex Corner (one councillor)

Tracadie (one councillor, Ward 1; two councillors, Ward 7).

Polls open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Eligible voters can check their voter information cards on where to vote. Poll information can found on the Elections NB website.