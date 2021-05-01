It's election day: Here's what you need to know

New Brunswick's municipal election gets underway today, but voters will still have to wait another 15 days to find out who actually won.

And some candidates aren't too pleased about it.

"Many have demanded that the results be released and we've explained that that's not legally possible," said Kim Poffenroth, New Brunswick's chief electoral officer.

Poffenroth said Elections New Brunswick can't release results until everyone in the province has had the opportunity to vote.

And the Edmundston and Madawaska regions, which were under a COVID-19 lockdown last month, won't be voting until May 25.

Kim Poffenroth, New Brunswick's chief electoral officer, says some candidates have called to complain about waiting two weeks for election results. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"I sympathize and I understand people's frustration," she said. "Unfortunately the realities of this election do not make that possible."

Election results have also been halted because district education council and regional health authority voting overlaps in areas that were both in and out of lockdown.

"You don't release results for a contest when voters can still vote in that contest."

'A unique situation'

In March, the provincial government passed legislation for the first time to allow the suspension of nominations and voting in a particular zone in the event of a lockdown.

"This is a very unique situation," said Poffenroth.

Even if results could legally be released earlier, they would only be preliminary because additional votes could come in and impact the outcome of the election.

"These contests in municipal elections tend to have very close results, where one or two votes could make the difference in who's elected," she said.

In the meantime, electors in the Edmundston and Madawaska regions can vote at a returning office until May 25.

Poffenroth uses the example of a student from Campbellton who is attending community college in Edmundston.

"They're entitled to vote for the contest in Campbellton for mayor and councillor, but they've been under lockdown in Edmundston," she said.

Theoretically, a voter from another region could vote in those regions before May 25, but Poffenroth said it goes against Public Health guidelines.

All regions of New Brunswick outside of those that were most recently under lockdown in Zone 4 are still scheduled to have elections on May 10.

Voting beings at 10 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

Who's in charge?

Under New Brunswick's Local Governance Act, the current municipal council remains in place until the first meeting of the new council.

Until then, ballots and tabulation machines will be transferred to a facility for two weeks in Fredericton that's under 24-hour surveillance.

"We're not releasing the exact location for security reasons," she said.

Results are typically counted at local polling stations and results are transmitted from there.

"Obviously we can't leave ballots and tabulation machines at polling stations," she said.

The more than 1,000 candidates across the province will be able to watch results coming in, which will be livestreamed on the Elections New Brunswick website on May 25.

"With the livestreaming, it will actually be even more transparent," she said. "Any New Brunswicker can watch."

Elections New Brunswick won't release the actual results for the rest of the province until polls close in Edmundston.

"Unlike a normal election night, where the results sort of trickle out gradually, all of the results for the rest of the province should go in one lump batch shortly after 8 p.m."

More than 9,000 mail-in ballots

More than 9,000 voters have applied for mail-in ballots, including ballots going to residents in long-term care facilities, according to Paul Harpelle, a spokesperson for Elections New Brunswick.

About 57,000 voted in person at advance polls, which is about 10,000 more than 2016, and represents a 20 per cent increase.

Similar to the provincial election last fall, Elections New Brunswick, has been encouraging residents to vote early to reduce congestion at the polls.

"So far the voter turnout has definitely exceeded the voter turnout to this point in previous municipal elections," she said. "It's unclear at this point if it's a shifting of voter habits."

Elections New Brunswick offers curbside voting at a returning office and at polling stations.

What to bring?

Voters should bring their voter information card to be processed quickly.

If a person has misplaced their voter card, they can visit electionsnb.ca to find out their polling location or call 1-888-858-VOTE.

Similar to the provincial election, extra staff have been hired to clean high-contact surface areas. Physical distancing and hand sanitizing will also be required. Masks are also mandatory.

"We encourage the voters to follow those guidelines and everything should go smoothly."