Several recounts have been requested for races in the municipal and regional health authority elections after results were released this week.

Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton all have contests that are facing a recount.

In New Brunswick, if there is a difference of 25 or fewer votes, a municipal candidate can request a recount.

If there is a tie — the case in Beaubassin Est, Neguac, and Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël — the votes have to be recounted, but the winner may ultimately be drawn from a hat if the tie is accurate.

Ward 4 in Saint John was close

In Saint John, the top three candidates in Ward 4 came within 21 votes of each other.

Paula Radwan and Greg Stewart were elected, but Gina Hooley was just eight votes behind.

She's calling for a recount.

"We're all under the general consensus that, you know, this is a good idea. Let's give the people the peace of mind and put it behind us," Hooley said.

She's not alone.

In Fredericton's Ward 12, Janet Moser lost to incumbent Henri Mallet by 23 votes and requested a recount.

"Having 680 constituents vote in favour of my campaign meant that I not only owe it to myself, but also to those that supported me and donated to my campaign to see this through until the end," Moser said.

Losing incumbent in Moncton wants recount

In Moncton, veteran councillor Blair Lawrence lost by 16 votes.

"I very much trust the process," Lawrence said, "and have no expectations necessarily of things changing."

Still, he has also requested a recount.

"It was a very close race right across the board, there were six people running in the ward, and I just felt like I have that right. And so I will exercise it."

Council races in Norton, Stanley, St. George, Edmundston and Grand Falls are also facing recounts, along with the mayoral race in Bouctouche.

So far, Elections New Brunswick has gotten 14 requests, 13 for municipal races and one for a regional health authority race. That's more than double the number in 2016.

But since any decision within 25 votes is eligible for a recount, there are actually 59 races in the province where results could be recounted.

Elections New Brunswick was not immediately available for an interview.