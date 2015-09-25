Municipal byelections and plebiscite happening today in several N.B. communities

Municipal byelections and a plebiscite are taking place on Monday in several New Brunswick communities.

Brent MacPherson and Brett Newman are running for mayor on Campobello Island, after Stephen Smart announced in late January that he would step down a year before the end of his term.

Smart has been mayor of the small island in the Bay of Fundy for the past nine years.

Seven people are running in Saint John's Ward 3 to replace Gerry Lowe, who left municipal politics and is now sitting in the provincial legislature.

In Blacks Harbour, five candidates are vying for two spots on village council and Le Goulet has a four-way race for one council seat.

In Florenceville-Bristol, Hanwell, and Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, two candidates are running for a spot on council.

There are uncontested candidates in Beaubassin East, Bertrand, Paquetville and Rivière-Verte. Salisbury has one open council seat but no one running to fill it.

There is also plebiscite in the eastern village of Rogersville area.

People who live in areas surrounding the village, including the local service district of Collette, the parish of Acadieville, the parish of Rogersville, and parts of the local service districts of the parish of Harcourt, the parish of Saint-Louis and the parish of Weldford are being asked whether they want to form a rural community.

Polling stations are open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.