Woman sent to hospital after 4-vehicle crash in Fredericton

A woman has been taken to hospital with injuries after a multiple-vehicle crash in Fredericton's uptown today.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at Regent and Priestman streets, which caused a backup in traffic.

"The initial vehicle rear-ended a second vehicle, which caused, basically, a chain reaction," said Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

The woman was taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital by ambulance.

"We are unsure of the nature of those injuries at this time," Bartlett said.

The three other drivers involved in the crash were treated at the scene.

Bartlett said three vehicles were towed and the scene was cleared just after 3:30 p.m.

Not the first time

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

"We are still unsure of what caused the initial impact."

This is the second time this week there has been a motor-vehicle crash at the corner of Priestman and Regent streets. The first one was Monday afternoon and involved at least two vehicles.