Accidents caused delays on Fredericton's Westmorland Street Bridge Tuesday night

Traffic was backed up on the Westmorland Bridge in Fredericton because of two accidents Tuesday night.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the roundabout at the bottom of Smythe Street shortly before 6 p.m., said Sonya Gilks, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, Gilks said.

The exit ramp from the bridge down onto St. Anne's Point Drive was closed to vehicles but has since reopened.

Another accident took place at the southbound on-ramp to the bridge from Main Street on the north side and tow trucks were at the scene, Gilks said. That area has also now been cleared.