Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Accidents caused delays on Fredericton's Westmorland Street Bridge Tuesday night

Two accidents cause major traffic delays near bridge.

Pedestrian struck in Smythe Street roundabout, police say

Sam Farley · CBC News ·
.
Fredericton police say two accidents Tuesday evening backed up traffic on the Westmorland Street Bridge. (Gary Moore/CBC file photo)

Traffic was backed up on the Westmorland Bridge in Fredericton because of two accidents Tuesday night.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the roundabout at the bottom of Smythe Street shortly before 6 p.m., said Sonya Gilks, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, Gilks said.

The exit ramp from the bridge down onto St. Anne's Point Drive was closed to vehicles but has since reopened. 

Another accident took place at the southbound on-ramp to the bridge from Main Street on the north side and tow trucks were at the scene, Gilks said. That area has also now been cleared.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sam Farley

Journalist

Sam Farley is a Fredericton-based reporter at CBC New Brunswick. Originally from Boston, he is a journalism graduate of the University of King's College in Halifax. He can be reached at sam.farley@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now