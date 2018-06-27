Saint Johners celebrate diversity, friendships at Multiculturalism Day

Saint Johners marked Canadian Multiculturalism Day by sharing food, exchanging stories and learning about the lives of their neighbours from around the world.

The June 27 observance was marked with two celebrations hosted by PRUDE Inc. and the Saint John Newcomers Centre, formerly known as the Saint John Multicultural and Newcomers Resource Centre.

PRUDE, which stands for Pride of Race, Unity and Dignity through Education, welcomed dozens of members of the public to a potluck, open house and and cultural presentations at the Kent Theatre.

'Many Saint Johners don’t know much about the immigrants,' said Yao Fung. 'So this is a good event to show what immigrants are and how our countries are alike.' (Julia Wright / CBC)

New Saint Johners delivered presentations on their homelands, including Brazil, Syria, Ukraine, Taiwan, India, Egypt, and Nigeria, and enjoyed food from Sankara Cuisine.

Falafel, hummus, chicken skewers, rice, and other dishes were served up at the Saint John Newcomers Centre event. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Organizations including the New Brunswick Black History Society, Atlantic Human Services, the Saint John Public Library, and the New Brunswick Museum provided information about the resources available to newcomers to Saint John.

Mohamed Bagha, managing director of the Saint John Newcomers Centre, and his wife, Zainab, said they enjoyed the excellent food and company at the multicultural celebration. (Julia Wright / CBC)

At Market Square, the Saint John Newcomers Centre hosted an event featuring poetry performances by Clyde Wray, ethnic food, and multicultural entertainment.

Wendy Johnston, human rights representative for CUPE in the Maritimes, said that something as simple as sharing a meal together can be a first step toward a city "where everyone is welcome and respected."

Ralph Thomas, president of PRUDE, said the event is 'another way to bring us together. We all have to have education,' he said, since the values of equality 'will not be passed over to us. We have to earn everything we have.' (Julia Wright / CBC)

"Often, what we don't know we tend to create stories about, and we tend to fear, and often tend to objectify and misunderstand," she said.

"It's about creating spaces where people can get to know one another, know one another's history, and know what they're all about and find ways to work better together."

"Education is key. Children can help their parents learn and open their minds to new realities, and open up to new ways of living together."

Yaman Zein and Sarah Alabbad enjoyed the festivities with their daughters. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Newcomers Bring Value

The Saint John Newcomers Centre has recently launched a campaign, #NewcomersBringValue to highlight that newcomers are not a burden to the community but a benefit to it.

According to Statistics Canada, over half of the immigrants who arrived in Canada between 2011 and 2016 have a bachelor's degree or higher.

Duan Hai Qing and Liu Yang attended the Canadian Multiculturalism Day event at the Kent Theatre. (Julia Wright / CBC)

One in every six new immigrants has a master's degree or a doctorate — much higher than among established immigrants or the Canadian-born population.

Yao Fung, 33, arrived in Saint John in March.

"I love Saint John because it's the city of the longest history in Canada," said Fung, who worked in finance in China and volunteers with several organizations, including the Newcomer's Centre and the YMCA. "I love the architecture here, and people here are very friendly and lovely."

'I enjoyed a lot from this event,' said Yao Fung, 33, who is looking for work in Saint John after arriving from China in March. 'I can learn a lot about different countries even without going to that country.' (Julia Wright / CBC)

She's excited to put down roots in her new city.

"I am working very hard to get a job here," she said. "But sometimes I think there are many barriers for newcomers because we have to make a lot of connections ... language is another barrier."

Jacob Delaquis, Elie Pyana, Thierry Djendoue, Jacob Méthot and Leonard Nkengue, front, volunteered serving food and drinks at the event. All the young men work at the Saint John centre's Multicultural Summer Camp. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Events like Multiculturalism Day, she said, "show what immigrants are and how our countries are alike. If we can show people more about our countries and cultures, Saint John can become a more multicultural city."

"We came here with knowledge, education, skills and also passion. I think we can devote ourselves to this city to make Saint John a better place — so maybe the local people should know more about us."