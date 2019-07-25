Province issues blue-green algae advisory for St. John River

The New Brunswick government is issuing a blue-green algae advisory for a 100-kilometre stretch of the St. John River between Fredericton and Woodstock.

Cristin Muecke, the deputy chief medical officer of health, said in a statement that people using the river need to be aware of the risks of being exposed to blue-green algae.

"Due to the presentation of blue-green algae in the form of benthic mats in the river, and a thorough risk assessment, we are adding the St. John River between Woodstock and Fredericton to the advisory list," she said in a statement.

"This advisory confirms that blue-green algae is known to form blooms or mats in this area."

Cyanobacteria growing at the bottom of the St. John River is producing neurotoxins that could be harmful to people, a UNB scientist warns. 2:24

The advisory comes more than a week after Sandy Kitchen-Brewer's 16-week-old dog Flint died after swimming in the St. John River.

Flint's death has not been conclusively linked to the algae, which is also known as cyanobacteria.

Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that can be be deadly to pets within 30 minutes and pose health risks to people, including skin, eye and throat irritation, or gastrointestinal illness.

In a statement, the provincial government said dogs are attracted to the odour of blue-green algae blooms and should not be allowed to eat vegetation or floating mats because they can be deadly if eaten. Children should not be allowed to play with the algae blooms, the statement said.

Last year, two dogs died while swimming at Carleton Park in Fredericton. A third dog died after swimming in the river near Hartt Island RV Resort, 14 kilometres west of the city.