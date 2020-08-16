Woman sent to hospital after accident at mud bog event

One woman was sent to hospital after an accident at an annual motorsport event near Bathurst, N.B.

The accident took place Saturday afternoon at the Turkey Town Mud Bog in Clifton after a vehicle left the track.

RCMP were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m., according to Staff Sgt. André Pepin.

"One racing vehicle lost control on the track and swerved into a crowd of spectators," said Pepin.

One woman was injured and sent to hospital.

Pepin said he believed only one person was injured in the incident.

Mud bogging is a form of off-road motorsport where vehicles drive through tracks consisting of muddy, rough terrain.

CBC News reached out to event organizers, but they said they didn't have enough information to comment.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved," a spokesperson said in a statement.