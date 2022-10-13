Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·New

Decades after it closed, there's a mystery about blazers from Saint John's MRA's department store

Two children's blazers with an MRA's department store patch have recently been listed for auction. Beyond the eclectic collector's estate they came from, not much else is known about why the jackets were made and who would've worn them.

The blazers were found in an eclectic collector's estate, but their original provenance is unknown

Lane Harrison · CBC News ·
A woman dressed in black with black glasses looks down at a red blazer on the table. The blazer's blue and white patch reading "MRA" and its gold buttons are visible. Behind her, an identical jacket hangs on the wall.
Liz Isaac has many fond memories of MRA's, but she doesn't recall seeing the jackets she now has up for auction. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

The Manchester, Robertson Allison department store held a special place in Saint John, physically and spiritually, for more than a century. Nearly 50 years after its closing, an auction of items from the store has created a new mystery. 

Citadel Gallery Auctions in Saint John recently listed two child-sized blazers from the store, known as MRA's, for bidding online. 

The blazers came to the gallery from an eclectic collectors estate. Beyond that, said Liz Isaac, an art appraiser who works with the gallery, the reason the blazers were made is unknown.

"I don't think any of the normal staff would be able to fit in those. So we've been wondering, why the jackets?"

The exterior of Manchester Robertson Allison on King Street in the 1970s. A former employee described it as the Harrods of Saint John. (New Brunswick Museum – Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick, www.nbm-mnb.ca, X11224)

Isaac has a few theories so far. 

"As I remember, they sponsored the Santa Claus parade for years. So I thought, 'Were they for children on the float? Was there a children's choir? I really didn't know. And I grew up here and I was in MRA's a lot, but I don't remember those."

WATCH | Art appraiser Liz Isaac shows off the blazer's beauty: 

A rare jacket from a legendary Saint John store is up for auction

3 hours ago
Duration 1:53
Art appraiser Liz Isaac has fond memories of visiting the Manchester, Robertson & Allison department store, now she's auctioning off a treasure from the long-gone business.

One of those ideas may not be far off.

According to an article published May 10, 1949 in the Evening Times Globe-Saint John, there was an MRA's choir that took part in the 13th Annual New Brunswick Competitive Festival of Music. But the article doesn't include photos or a description of the choir's outfits, so it's impossible to know if the jackets are related. 

A peculiar find in great condition

Isaac estimates that the blazers are from the 1950s or '60s. For that era, she said, they look great. 

"It's marvelous. There's very little wear. They're in really good condition," she said. "And I mean, nowadays, you'd never get a child's blazer lined. This is a lined blazer."

The blazers are currently up for auction online, with a starting bid of $50. 

A man with a beard and white button down shirt stands next to a woman dressed in black as they pose for a photo in an art gallery. Behind them are the two MRA red blazers.
Liz Isaac and Mario Brideau, the owner of Citadel Gallery Auctions. So far, the red jacket mystery has them stumped. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

The red wool blend and bright gold buttons were made into a jacket by Children's Wear Co. Ltd. in Montreal. The jacket is labelled Petiteen.

Isaac believes the jacket was purchased with the MRA's patch included, meaning it wasn't added on to an existing blazer.

A close up photo of a red jacket shows a blue patch on the breast pocket that reads "MRA" above the lettering is a blue maple leaf, below it are waves.
Based on the hidden stitching, Isaac believes the patch was added when the jacket was ordered, not after the jacket was received. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

"I'm not seeing any external stitching. And I don't know if you remember as kids when you got a crest or something from playing T-ball or something. And your mom would stitch it on, you'd see the stitches no matter how good you were," she said. 

"There's no stitches showing on this. So I have a feeling it was done when it was ordered."

What made this store so special?

MRA' held a prominent place in uptown Saint John. The store stood on King Street, before it was demolished in the 1970s.

Brunswick Square was built on the site. 

Bernard Cormier worked at the store in its twilight years of the early 1970s. 

"It was like the Harrods of Saint John," he said, with its multiple floors and sprawling departments. 

He worked in the boy's and men's clothing department but doesn't recall the small red jackets that are now up for auction.

A sepia-tinted photograph shows racks of suits at MRA's.
Bernard Cormier enjoyed selling blazers at MRA's because many of the store's clients were prominent figures in Saint John. Cormier worked at the store roughly 70 years after this photograph was taken. ( New Brunswick Museum – Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick, www.nbm-mnb.ca, 1975.122.1.1)

Isaac remembers the store well. 

"MRA's carried everything, as I say, as a young teenager, it was gloves. They had the most fabulous gloves department," she said. 

She also remembers the food served in the store's restaurant. 

"The best cupcakes you'd ever taste, not like the cupcakes you get today."

Brenda Guimond remembers working in the store as a teen in the late 1960s. She also fondly recalls sitting down for potatoes with gravy, a homemade roll and cherry pie. 

Guimond worked as an elevator operator, announcing each floor and all its attractions. 

Sometimes, when the store was quieter, other staff would hop in with her. 

"We could stop in between floors and chit chat and do whatever we wanted, sneak cigarettes, yes we did do that," she said. 

A sepia-tinted photo from the 1900s shows a salesroom floor filled with different lamps.
The interior of MRA around 1900. Cormier loved the store because it was a place for anyone, no matter the desired price point. (New Brunswick Museum – Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick, www.nbm-mnb.ca, 1975.122.1.3)

When Cormier reflected on his first job, he remembered MRA's as being loved by many. 

"It was not just for the rich or the poor … all levels of the economy, social aspect of our city, frequented that store, and it was a wonderful store."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lane Harrison

Reporter

Lane Harrison is a reporter for CBC New Brunswick based in Saint John. You can reach him at lane.harrison@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now