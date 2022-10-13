Decades after it closed, there's a mystery about blazers from Saint John's MRA's department store

Liz Isaac has many fond memories of MRA's, but she doesn't recall seeing the jackets she now has up for auction. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

The Manchester, Robertson Allison department store held a special place in Saint John, physically and spiritually, for more than a century. Nearly 50 years after its closing, an auction of items from the store has created a new mystery.

Citadel Gallery Auctions in Saint John recently listed two child-sized blazers from the store, known as MRA's, for bidding online.

The blazers came to the gallery from an eclectic collectors estate. Beyond that, said Liz Isaac, an art appraiser who works with the gallery, the reason the blazers were made is unknown.

"I don't think any of the normal staff would be able to fit in those. So we've been wondering, why the jackets?"

The exterior of Manchester Robertson Allison on King Street in the 1970s. A former employee described it as the Harrods of Saint John. (New Brunswick Museum – Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick, www.nbm-mnb.ca, X11224)

Isaac has a few theories so far.

"As I remember, they sponsored the Santa Claus parade for years. So I thought, 'Were they for children on the float? Was there a children's choir? I really didn't know. And I grew up here and I was in MRA's a lot, but I don't remember those."

WATCH | Art appraiser Liz Isaac shows off the blazer's beauty: A rare jacket from a legendary Saint John store is up for auction Duration 1:53 Art appraiser Liz Isaac has fond memories of visiting the Manchester, Robertson & Allison department store, now she's auctioning off a treasure from the long-gone business.

One of those ideas may not be far off.

According to an article published May 10, 1949 in the Evening Times Globe-Saint John, there was an MRA's choir that took part in the 13th Annual New Brunswick Competitive Festival of Music. But the article doesn't include photos or a description of the choir's outfits, so it's impossible to know if the jackets are related.

A peculiar find in great condition

Isaac estimates that the blazers are from the 1950s or '60s. For that era, she said, they look great.

"It's marvelous. There's very little wear. They're in really good condition," she said. "And I mean, nowadays, you'd never get a child's blazer lined. This is a lined blazer."

The blazers are currently up for auction online, with a starting bid of $50.

Liz Isaac and Mario Brideau, the owner of Citadel Gallery Auctions. So far, the red jacket mystery has them stumped. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

The red wool blend and bright gold buttons were made into a jacket by Children's Wear Co. Ltd. in Montreal. The jacket is labelled Petiteen.

Isaac believes the jacket was purchased with the MRA's patch included, meaning it wasn't added on to an existing blazer.

Based on the hidden stitching, Isaac believes the patch was added when the jacket was ordered, not after the jacket was received. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

"I'm not seeing any external stitching. And I don't know if you remember as kids when you got a crest or something from playing T-ball or something. And your mom would stitch it on, you'd see the stitches no matter how good you were," she said.

"There's no stitches showing on this. So I have a feeling it was done when it was ordered."

What made this store so special?

MRA' held a prominent place in uptown Saint John. The store stood on King Street, before it was demolished in the 1970s.

Brunswick Square was built on the site.

Bernard Cormier worked at the store in its twilight years of the early 1970s.

"It was like the Harrods of Saint John," he said, with its multiple floors and sprawling departments.

He worked in the boy's and men's clothing department but doesn't recall the small red jackets that are now up for auction.

Bernard Cormier enjoyed selling blazers at MRA's because many of the store's clients were prominent figures in Saint John. Cormier worked at the store roughly 70 years after this photograph was taken. ( New Brunswick Museum – Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick, www.nbm-mnb.ca, 1975.122.1.1)

Isaac remembers the store well.

"MRA's carried everything, as I say, as a young teenager, it was gloves. They had the most fabulous gloves department," she said.

She also remembers the food served in the store's restaurant.

"The best cupcakes you'd ever taste, not like the cupcakes you get today."

Brenda Guimond remembers working in the store as a teen in the late 1960s. She also fondly recalls sitting down for potatoes with gravy, a homemade roll and cherry pie.

Guimond worked as an elevator operator, announcing each floor and all its attractions.

Sometimes, when the store was quieter, other staff would hop in with her.

"We could stop in between floors and chit chat and do whatever we wanted, sneak cigarettes, yes we did do that," she said.

The interior of MRA around 1900. Cormier loved the store because it was a place for anyone, no matter the desired price point. (New Brunswick Museum – Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick, www.nbm-mnb.ca, 1975.122.1.3)

When Cormier reflected on his first job, he remembered MRA's as being loved by many.

"It was not just for the rich or the poor … all levels of the economy, social aspect of our city, frequented that store, and it was a wonderful store."