So you just sold your house. Congratulations. Now please immediately book a mover or you might find that you aren't able to book one at all.

Movers are always busy at this time of year, but thanks to New Brunswick's red-hot real estate market, many say they're busier than they've ever been and are having to turn people away.

Houses are selling fast – on the same day they're listed in some cases – with quick turnaround times proposed by buyers fleeing overheated housing markets and pandemic hotspots.

The influx has put unprecedented pressure on every sector related to real estate. Especially movers.

Jerry Calhoun of Saint John-based Hoyt's Moving and Storage said demand is up by as much as 40 per cent for this time of year, and that means some people are finding themselves "stuck."

"Currently we're booking into mid-July and that's unusual in the moving business," Calhoun said. "There's lots of people who are finding themselves without a mover these days."

Get a move on: In a typical year, residents could book a mover two weeks in advance of their closing or moving date. That just won't work this year, movers say. (AMJ Campbell/Twitter)

Long-distance moves up by about 300%

A surge in long-distance moves is intensifying the scramble, according to James Marshall of All World Moving and Storage.

Long-distance moves to New Brunswick from Ontario, Quebec and further west are up by about 300 per cent, which means trucks and workers are tied up for days. That leaves fewer hands onsite for local moves, which are also up dramatically this year.

It's a numbers game, Marshall said, and one where the math must be meticulous.

Unlike like hotels and airlines, which can overbook because there's an expectation that a percentage of people will cancel their booking, the moving industry has to no wiggle room.

"I can't afford to overbook and not be able to pick someone's goods up," Marshall said.

He advised giving a moving company as much notice as you possibly can.

"The more notice the better," he said. "In this climate, especially considering how fast houses are selling, you should be considering a mover as soon as you have a potential offer."

Here's some advice from the professionals NB 1:13 It's the busiest moving day of the year in Fredericton. 1:13

Calhoun also urged sellers to "plan early," and not just for booking a mover.

He said he's noticed a dramatic increase in short closing dates, which in turn has made it tricky to dovetail moving out of your old house with finding a new one.

The solution for many has been to store their items. But here, too, supply is gasping under the weight of demand.

"We are running out of room here ... largely because of the housing market," said Mike Reibling of Apple Storage. "We have three locations in Moncton, and we're all full.

"There's a lot of people coming in from Ontario, and of course with the housing market, people are selling their house in one day and they have nowhere to put their stuff."

Justin Maillet of JJMs Junk Removal says his business started picking up sharply when COVID-19 hit last year and people started purging items and moving, and hasn't stopped since. (Submitted by Justin Maillet)

A game of keep, sell, toss

That, in turn, appears to be causing some to rethink how much of that "stuff" is really worth keeping.

Many residents opt to play a game of keep, sell, toss – and that's where junk removal services come in.

According to Justin Maillet of Saint John-based JJMs Junk Removal, even this service has seen a sharp uptick in business this season.

"We're keeping up, but we're pretty busy," he said, noting his five-day work week has started creeping up to a six- or seven-day week.

Maillet, who has two trucks, a dump trailer and several dumpsters, said things started ramping up last year and never really stopped.

"I found once this whole COVID thing happened, people were just purging everything," he said. "Then you've got people moving out, people moving in – it's been busy for sure."

GET A MOVE ON: TIPS FROM THE PROS

We won't sugarcoat it: Moving is hard work. But the pros we spoke to have some tips that can lighten the load.