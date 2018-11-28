'Blasting through': Ex-firefighter calls for move-over signs, update to law

A retired firefighter is calling on the provincial government to update its move-over law.

As a firefighter for 32 years and 11 years with emergency medical services, Peter Methot says he's tired of seeing motorists fly by accident scenes.

"It really frustrates me that people don't understand how important it is that they take it easy through these scenes," said Methot, a retired assistant fire chief from British Columbia who now lives in Chamcook.

"There's lots going on with the emergency personnel, particularly if it's a car wreck."

He wants the province to put up signs along New Brunswick highways to encourage drivers to slow down and move over at an accident scene.

Methot recently reached out to Blaine Higgs's PC government to talk to them about improving public awareness.

The Department of Public Safety is reviewing the move-over law and talking to other jurisdictions about the issue, said Alexandra Davis, a spokesperson for the department.

72 charges

Last year, 72 people were charged with violating the move-over law.

In some jurisdictions, including Alberta, when drivers see an emergency vehicle that is stopped with lights flashing, they must reduce their speed to 60 km/h or the posted speed — whichever is lower.

"I think it's important to look outside the box and see what other places are doing and find out what's working," Methot said.

He said he contacted the provincial government several months ago about possible move-over signs. He said his request was put on hold because of the September election.

Even though it wasn't an accident where the move-over law would've applied, Methot was motivated to speak out again when Jennifer Sullivan Snow was struck and killed by a transport truck last week. She had stopped to help a driver who had rolled into a ditch off the Trans-Canada Highway about 50 kilometres west of Moncton.

The westbound transport truck did move into the left-hand lane, away from the stopped vehicles on the right, where the woman and two other drivers were standing.

He got out of his ambulance, he looked to his left and the car just blew right past him. - Peter Methot , retired firefighter

But because of slippery road conditions, the transport truck jack-knifed, causing the trailer to strike all three drivers standing on the highway, police said.

Sullivan Snow wasn't acting as a first responder when she stopped to help another driver, but Methot said roadside signs would still be a useful reminder to drivers to move over when there is an accident.

"If we put big signage out there, I don't think it's going to change anything overnight, but I think it will lead to a change through the generations," he said.

Speeding through emergency scenes

Methot retired and moved to New Brunswick in 2017 but remembers seeing drivers "blasting through" emergency scenes everyday.

And New Brunswick is no exception.

This summer, Methot was on Highway 1 near Pocologan, about 50 kilometres southwest of Saint John, when he witnessed a paramedic responding to the scene of an accident who was almost hit by a vehicle.

"It was terrifying and [the paramedic] was whiter than his shirt after the vehicle went by," Methot said.

"He got out of his ambulance, he looked to his left and the car just blew right past him."

Methot feels the province needs to step in or someone else is going to get hurt or killed, with reminders in the form of crosses going up at places where people died.

"It's called the tombstone imperative," he said.

"You put enough crosses on the road, eventually something's done about it.

A pointless tragedy

A Nova Scotia Mountie who pulled over to help two people in an SUV change a tire last year was killed when a utility van struck his cruiser outside Memramcook.

"It's such a pointless tragedy to see these types of things occur over and over again, particularly the first responders who are there in the first place to help us and yet we've got drivers, I don't know where their heads are at," Methot said.

New Brunswick's move-over law, part of the Motor Vehicle Act, went into effect in 2013 and says drivers approaching an emergency scene have to slow down, proceed with caution and move to the left. If there are two or more lanes of traffic, the driver must move into another lane if it can be done safely.

The fine breaking the law is $292.50 and three demerit points.

But the province does not put up signs or identify specific maximum speeds in the act, and the law only applies to accident scenes where an emergency vehicle is showing a flashing light.

"You're a sitting duck on the side of the road," Methot said.