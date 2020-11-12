Titusville woman brings mice to life through taxidermy

Cheryl Johnson has taken her love of animals and hunting to a whole new level.

The trained elementary and middle school teacher shows people how to cut, stuff and sew mice back together.

"It requires finer detail. And finer finger work to process," she said.

It's known as the art of taxidermy, to give animals a life-like appearance — forever.

The practice is a lot more common with larger animals like moose and deer.

But Johnson wanted to work with smaller animals because they're a lot lighter. Mice also need less of the heavy duty chemicals to keep them preserved.

Johnson said many people taxidermize larger wildlife. She prefers working with mice because it involves a lot finer detailing. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

"That's something that I enjoy and that works for me."

Johnson, who lives near Titusville, a village about 35 kilometres north-east of Saint John, typically picks up frozen mice at pet stores.

The mice are used to feed reptiles and a lot more likely to be free of diseases — and they're killed ethically.

How it works

Once she gets a mouse, she thaws it.

Then she decides how she wants the mouse to pose. And the pose depends on the cut: side, front or back.

Johnson said she usually cuts the front of the body. She preserves the animal's skin by taking it off and getting rid of its insides so it doesn't rot.

"Then you've got a skinned-body and a mouse skin," she said.

WATCH | A New Brunswick taxidermist goes through the process of how to taxidermize mice.

Mouse taxidermist shares her skills with students in Saint John, Fredericton 3:22 Cheryl Johnson's classes in how to preserve mice surprisingly popular. 3:22

Once Johnson is done with the body, she usually takes it home and feeds it to her cat.

Using the mouse skin, she creates a new body with pillow stuffing, wire and cotton thread.

Then she sews the rodent back together.

She also treats the animal with a chemical to remove the moisture on its skin. It also acts as an insecticide

"So other critters won't want to come and eat it," she said. "Because nature is very good at its own decomposition process."

A love for animals — dead or alive

Johnson said she has always struggled to fit in.

But the avid sewer has been an animal lover her entire life, especially growing up on a farm.

She got into taxidermy about five years ago — after realizing she wasn't too fond of trying to tan deer hides.

Johnson finds all of her mice at pet stores, already euthanized and frozen, which she then brings home or to workshops to taxidermize. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

She started reading different guide books about taxidermy and learned through trial-and-error.

Once she got that under her belt, Johnson started teaching classes to students at Third Space Gallery in Saint John. She also recently started teaching at Bellwether, a consignment store in Fredericton.

She calls the small rodents "forever friends."

And some people are fascinated with making those friends.

Taxidermy a 'bucket-list item'

Christiana Myers is one of them.

"It strangely became this bucket-list item for me," she said.

Myers grew up in Sussex and came from a long line of trappers and hunters. That meant she was around taxidermy a lot as a kid.

"There was just kind of always critters around."

Christiana Myers took one of Johnson's workshops. She said taxidermy isn't just about art, it involves biology too. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Not only did she learn about the art and the process of taxidermy, she learned a lot about science too.

"You definitely get a lesson in biology with all the organs you have to dodge and deal with."

And she overcame her aversion of razer blades and the whole "gross-factor," when dealing with dead animals.

Myers placed her mouse in a teacup that sits on her bookshelf at home. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

"The opening up part, I was very intimidated by," she said. "But it actually didn't turn out to be so bad. And luckily mine was not a bleeder."

Her mouse currently lives in a teacup on her bookshelf.

If she can, Myers would like to take another taxidermy class to tweak her new skills.

And possibly build another new friendship.

"I'd love to make a little friend for the mouse that I already have."