Mount Carleton wildfire out of control into third day

A wildfire near Mount Carleton Provincial Park has been burning out of control for at least two days.

The wildfire about 80 kilometres southwest of Bathurst has burned about 64 hectares and is labelled "out of control" by the provincial wildfire activity tracker.

The fire is roughly 80 per cent contained, with the remaining 20 per cent still out of control, according to Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development spokesperson Kelly Cormier.

"No word on the cause," Cormier said in an email.

The tracker says 60 firefighters on the ground, three tractors, one water tanker and one helicopter have been deployed in an effort to get the fire under control.

Cormier said firefighters are also working on some spot fires, and the helicopter is helping to move equipment.

"The terrain is very rough and hilly, and the air temperature has added to the challenges firefighters have faced," she said in an email.

She said there is no threat to any structures.

According to its website, Mount Carleton includes more than 17,000 hectares of wilderness, some of it environmentally protected.

The Mount Carleton park includes camping services and hiking trails, with the namesake mountain itself being the highest peak in the Maritimes. That area is not threatened by the fire, Cormier said.

The fire ends about 10 kilometres from the provincial park boundary, said Erika Jutras, spokesperson for Tourism, Heritage and Culture.

The camping side of the park is still open for business and taking reservations.