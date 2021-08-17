Wildfire near Mount Carleton contained

After burning out of control for six days, the wildfire near the Mount Carleton Provincial Park has been contained.

According to the province's fire tracker, the fire was contained after it burned 64 hectares. In an effort to fight the fire, 60 firefighters were deployed, as well as three tractors, three water tanks, and a helicopter.

Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development spokesperson Kelly Cormier previously said the rough and hilly terrain and high temperatures added to the challenge of getting the fire under control.

On Monday afternoon, wildfire prevention officer Roger Collett said he expected the fire to be completely contained by the end of day.

"No camps or anything were lost, so I guess in that sense it's good," he said in an interview with Shift New Brunswick.

He said the majority of the damage was to trees.

Cormier said Monday the cause is still under investigation.