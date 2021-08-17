Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Wildfire near Mount Carleton contained

A wildfire near the Mount Carleton Provincial Park has been contained after it burned 64 hectares.

The fire has burned for six days and scorched 64 hectares

A wildfire burned through 64 hectares near the Mount Carleton Provincial Park, and is marked 'contained' as of Tuesday morning. (Submitted by Philippe Perron)

After burning out of control for six days, the wildfire near the Mount Carleton Provincial Park has been contained.

According to the province's fire tracker, the fire was contained after it burned 64 hectares. In an effort to fight the fire, 60 firefighters were deployed, as well as three tractors, three water tanks, and a helicopter. 

Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development spokesperson Kelly Cormier previously said the rough and hilly terrain and high temperatures added to the challenge of getting the fire under control.

On Monday afternoon, wildfire prevention officer Roger Collett said he expected the fire to be completely contained by the end of day.

"No camps or anything were lost, so I guess in that sense it's good," he said in an interview with Shift New Brunswick.

He said the majority of the damage was to trees.

Cormier said Monday the cause is still under investigation.

With files from Shift NB

