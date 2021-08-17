Wildfire near Mount Carleton contained
The fire has burned for six days and scorched 64 hectares
After burning out of control for six days, the wildfire near the Mount Carleton Provincial Park has been contained.
According to the province's fire tracker, the fire was contained after it burned 64 hectares. In an effort to fight the fire, 60 firefighters were deployed, as well as three tractors, three water tanks, and a helicopter.
Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development spokesperson Kelly Cormier previously said the rough and hilly terrain and high temperatures added to the challenge of getting the fire under control.
On Monday afternoon, wildfire prevention officer Roger Collett said he expected the fire to be completely contained by the end of day.
"No camps or anything were lost, so I guess in that sense it's good," he said in an interview with Shift New Brunswick.
He said the majority of the damage was to trees.
Cormier said Monday the cause is still under investigation.
With files from Shift NB
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?