Mount Carleton wildfire out of control into third day

A wildfire at Mount Carleton Provincial Park has been burning out of control for at least two days.

The wildfire about 80 kilometres southwest of Bathurst has burned about 64 hectares and is labelled "out of control" by the provincial wildfire activity tracker.

The tracker says 60 firefighters, three tractors, one water tanker, and one helicopter have been deployed in an effort to get the fire under control.

According to the website, Mount Carleton includes more than 17,000 hectares of wilderness, some of it environmentally protected.

The Mount Carleton park includes camping services and hiking trails, with the namesake mountain itself being the highest peak in the Maritimes.

The camping side of the park is still open for business and taking reservations.