Mount A students will receive compensation for lost class days during strike

Students at Mount Allison University will receive compensation for the days they missed during last week's strike, the university's students' union says.

Students head back to classes today, after the university announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the Mount Allison Faculty Association [MAFA] on Saturday. Classes were suspended indefinitely during the six-day strike.

"We've definitely been very grateful to the university being so receptive of our advocacy toward, not just a really quick solution toward this whole strike, but also providing an equitable financial compensation for all students," said Emelyana Titarenko, president of the Mount Allison University Students' Union

Students will receive $200 in compensation because of the inconvenience, along with a $100 registration deposit for all international students, Titarenko said.

Members of the Mount Allison Faculty Association last went on strike in January and February 2014. The strike lasted three weeks but students were not compensated.

Extension to school year

The university's senate will also be discussing a motion to amend the academic calendar to add two additional days of classes onto the schedule. This will make up for the lost class time.

This move wouldn't interfere with exam time, since there is already a grace period between the last day of classes and the start of exams to accommodate for snow days.

"This seems like a very reasonable decision," Titarenko said.

Mount Allison's official last day of classes is April 3 and exams begin April 8.

Emelyana Titarenko, president of Mount Allison University's Students' Union, says students will receive money for the classes they missed during the strike. (Photo: Mount Allison Students' Union )

She said students were relieved to hear the news that the strike was over.

"I know personally when I received the call on Saturday morning, I was very happy."

She has no doubt the faculty association and the university will be able to reach a compromise on the tentative agreement proposed over the weekend.

"I've met with both sides and they're both … putting in all the work they can to make sure that an agreement is made to satisfy their conditions."

Faculty staff and librarians have been pushing for accommodations for those with disabilities, job security and increased compensation.

Mount Allison Faculty Association represents 150 full-time and 60 part-time professors.

MAFA and the university have been using a provincially appointed mediator to come to an agreement.

Full-time faculty have been working without a contract since July 2019. MAFA has been negotiating with the university since June of 2019.