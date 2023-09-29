How they spent their summer vacation: cheeky camp for plants set up by Mount A librarians

How did your houseplants spend the summer? Gazing out of a window, awaiting the excitement of a fresh watering?

A group of plants at Mount Allison University had a much more exciting season — the summer of a lifetime.

As part of the Mount Allison Libraries and Archives' "Plant Summer Camp," houseplants left behind by students for the summer got to spend time with bees, watch an orchestra, tour an art exhibit, listen to a poetry reading and even go for a plane ride.

Alexandra Tome, assistant head of access services at the Libraries and Archives, said the concept for plant camp started when a member of the staff agreed to watch a student's plant for the summer a couple of years ago.

A plant named Otto got to fly first class as part of Mount A's plant camp. (Submitted by Caroline Kaszar )

This year, the staff decided to revisit the idea of plant-sitting for students, but this time on a bigger level. About 77 plants attended the camp.

"It was a great opportunity, we realized, to build bridges with other people on campus and others in the community," Tome said on Information Morning Moncton.

The talent show on display at Mount A's plant camp. Their summer adventures are all posted on the Mt. A libraries Instagram account. (Submitted by Caroline Kaszar )

Usually, students would either leave their greenery in their dorms, pack them away for the summer or try to transport them, which could result in their demise.

"I think leaving them with us gave that feeling where they were going to be in good hands," said Caroline Kasza, another staff member involved in the camp. "They were going to do something exciting."

Campers lined up, ready for takeoff. (Submitted by Caroline Kaszar )

Through Instagram posts, flyers pasted around campus and word of mouth, interest grew for plant camp and students slowly started bringing in their plants.

Soon, the group had people from a host of departments at the university and around the community wanting to get involved.

"It turned into, 'Oh my gosh, everybody wants to meet the plants, how do we make this happen?" said Tome.

She said she loved taking the pots out on the roof behind the university's pool and showing them how the heating system works.

Plant campers got to take in a show, complete with popcorn. (Submitted by Caroline Kaszar )

"Those are some places that students or staff will never get to see, so it was really cool that we got to do that with the plants," she said.

Kaszar said her highlight was aviation week, whe snhe and one of the plants went for a ride in a small plane.

"Being able to put a plant up on an airplane, being able to see Mount Allison from the sky, I think that was also very interesting," she said.

Plant campers have a quiet moment of reflection at a campus art exhibit. (Submitted by Caroline Kaszar)

Janice Stockall, head of access services, said the rush of taking these plants on outings, all the while getting to work alongside their local community, made the group eager to keep going.

"It sort of became, 'What can we chase next? What more exciting thing can we do next?' It was a lot of fun to do that," she said.

Stockall said it was also a chance to showcase all the activities there are to do in the Tantramar area and spread joy throughout the community, all of it documented with cheeky social media posts.

Campers were given a chance to see the inner workings of the university, including this trip to see how the Mount Allison pool's heating system works. (Submitted by Caroline Kaszar )

"Sometimes life is hard, sometimes life is difficult, and sometimes just a small moment of joy in somebody's week is a nice thing," said Stockall.

As for the plants, it beat sitting around the house all day.