Next stop Bartibog: Map depicts rivers of New Brunswick as giant subway grid

It all started with the Miramichi.

William Chapman, a student at Mount Allison University in Sackville, was on a field trip with his professor.

Not knowing the name of a river they passed made Chapman curious, and that marked the beginning of his subway project.

The professor was talking about "'We're crossing such and such river' and, you know, 'this leads into' wherever. And I didn't really know where that was," said Chapman, who is in his third year of environmental science.

"So I made the Miramichi watershed map to figure out."

Miramichi River and its tributaries, envisioned as a subway map, by William Chapman. (Submitted by William Chapman)

After completing Miramichi, he designed the Restigouche River watershed and following that he covered the whole province in detail, which took him about two to three months.

"Every river or every stream joins a river, that river must join another river and then it eventually ends up somewhere and I thought it kind of looks like ... subway lines, except every line just merges into each other at the end," he said.

Chapman didn't create this concept himself. He said he was inspired by the work of U.S. cartographer Daniel Huffman, who has depicted rivers as subway lines in his work.

WATCH | What flows where in N.B, all in one map: Going with the flow: Sackville student creates subway-style map for N.B waterways Duration 2:54 Mount Allison University student has created a watershed map for New Brunswick, using subway lines as the format.

According to Joshua Kurek, it was a "eureka moment" for Chapman.

Kurek is an associate professor of environmental science at Mount A. He and his students spent a lot of time exploring remote areas of New Brunswick during the summer.

He said the students began making connections between places during those trips. This led to a conversation with Chapman and others about how the places they visited could be represented on a map.

Chapman uses software on his computer to create the subway maps, line by line, while referring to Canadian topographic maps. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Kurek calls Chapman's maps "a huge conversational piece."

"You show it to people, they want to know where they have been, where you have been, where are study sites. It connects people."

Kurek said he has great appreciation for Chapman's creativity and has given copies of the map to friends and colleagues.

"You think I've given them, like, a car or something. They absolutely love these maps."

Mud Brook or Mud Creek?

Chapman uses software on his computer to create the subway maps, line by line, while referring to Canadian topographic maps.

He first draws the provincial boundary, then marks the major rivers and then draws and names the tributaries or branches.

"It's all by eye," he said.

Joshua Kurek says he's 'really proud' of Chapman's accomplishments. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC )

Sometimes, the names of some branches can't be found online so Chapman has made calls to communities, asking about the popular local name.

"It's hard to say what's an official name and what's not ... one tributary is Mud Brook but everyone calls it Mud Creek, so I called it Mud Creek.

"There are also multiple names for places, sometimes. It's kind of arbitrary which one you pick but I try to go with the one that people might recognize."

Not all rivers flow in perfect angles and this tests Chapman's judgment. He said he has to find a way to show the connections using 45 or 90 degree angles, while maintaining the accuracy.

His maps are about 85 to 90 percent accurate but Chapman believes it is more about understanding the system rather than the positioning, he said.

Chapman's map of the Restigouche watershed. (Submitted by William Chapman)

He has sold a few maps at printing cost and the profits from some have been donated to the Miramichi Salmon Association.

"It's a good way of giving back to an organization that helps support a watershed," Chapman said.

"I am really proud of William's accomplishments ... it's exactly like what we like to see as educators, where they are putting that extra effort in, there's an entrepreneurial spirit and you can tell that William has a bright future," said Kurek.