Mount A students urged to stay close to campus during strike

The Mount Allison Students' Union is advising students to stay on or close to campus while faculty and librarians are walking the picket line.

Tuesday marks day two of the strike at Mount Allison University in Sackville.

"A strike can be done at any point," said Emelyana Titarenko, president of the Mount Allison Students' Union.

Although many students have gone home, she said the strike could end at any time and students should be ready to return to class within 24 hours.

All classes at the University are suspended until further notice.

Emelyana Titarenko, president of the Mount Allison Students' Union, is advising students to stay close or on campus in case a strike ends suddenly. (Photo: Mount Allison Students' Union )

Students have been stuck in limbo, but they can still continue with their studies.

Many services still available

According to the Mount Allison University website, the University remains open and all other buildings and services are running on regular hours. The Music Library opens at 1 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. from Monday to Friday.

The R. P. Bell Library is still open, even though librarians aren't working to offer assistance.

But students can read books and journals there. They can also use the computers.

Students have been anxious and frustrated since the strike started Monday. (Mount Allison University/Facebook)

And although professors might not be allowed to respond to student emails, some have invited students to the picket lines if they have any questions about readings, Titarenko said.

Before the strike, many students also received emails from professors about what they should be working on during the strike.

"Just to give them a clear direction of what they should be doing," she said.

Emelyana Titarenko is the president of the Mount Allison Student's Union. 7:30

Mount Allison Students' Union is remaining neutral in the strike but will be advocating "a timely return to classes for all students," the union said in a news release Monday.

The student union said it will push for a tuition rebate program, depending on the length of the strike.

A variety of emotions

Titarenko said there's a mix of reactions from students, often based upon how far along the student is in their education.

"Some are very annoyed at the situation and others, I think, are taking it one day at a time."

"Students are a lot more anxious and frustrated because they don't know how long the strike will last and how much of their learning will be affected by this," she said.

The students' union is also available to support students, including answering any questions that might come up.

"At the end of the day, being advocates for our students and toward the goal of coming back to classes as soon as possible," she said.

Some activities are also planned, such as dodgeball tournaments and an information session about the strike.

Members of the Mount Allison Faculty Association last went on strike in January and February 2014.

It lasted three weeks, with students only able to return to class after the two sides agreed to settle their outstanding issues through binding arbitration.This time, the two sides have been using a provincially appointed mediator.