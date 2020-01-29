Classes suspended indefinitely at Mount A as faculty and librarians begin first day of strike

Faculty and librarians at Mount Allison University in Sackville are on strike, after negotiations between the university and faculty association broke off late Sunday.

Classes, labs and tutorials are suspended until further notice, the university said in an email to students.

The university is open and all other buildings and services are running on regular hours, however. The music library will open at 1 p.m instead of 9 a.m. Monday to Friday and some services in the R.P. Bell Library are not operating on regular hours.

"We understand and appreciate the uncertainty and anxiety this event brings to our university, especially our students," said Jean-Paul Boudreau, president of Mount Allison University.

"I urge that we all proceed with our activities as normally as possible and take care to interact with all involved with consideration and respect."

Last week the association representing the university's full-time faculty voted in favour of a strike.

Negotiations fail

The Mount Allison bargaining team and faculty association bargaining team have not been able to reach an agreement on new contracts.

The faculty association was presented a take-it-or-leave-it offer by the university's board of regents and administration and would only cinder minor tweaks.

"We tried to put the best offer on the table, addressing as many issues as we could and some of our own issues and it just didn't work out," said Rob Hiscock, the director of marketing and communications at Mount Allison University.

Robert Hiscock, director of communications and marketing at Mount Allison University, said the administration presented it's best offer to the faculty association.

The faculty association's list of demands includes a reassessment of part-time job security, part-time compensation, academic resources and workload and guidelines for disability accommodations.

"There doesn't seem to be a recognition of what we need to do and what resources need to be provided to deliver the programs that the students depend upon," said Matt Litvak, president of the university faculty association.

He said both full-time and part-time faculty are on strike, and both have been barred from campus.

Mount Allison's faculty association and the university have been negotiating since June 2019. Conciliation started in August with provincially appointed conciliatory and concluded in November.

Full-time faculty have been working without a contract since July.

Since December, the two sides have been in talks alongside a provincially appointed mediator.

There is no way of knowing how long the strike will last.

Mount Allison created an FAQ section on its website to address questions and concerns from students. The faculty association is also posting updates and information about the strike on the Mount Allison Faculty Association website and social media.

Mount Allison Students' Union is remaining neutral in the strike, but will be advocating for "a timely return to classes for all students," the union said in a news release Monday.

The student union said it will push for a tuition rebate program, depending on the length of the strike. MASU will also organize events, activities and information sessions during the strike.