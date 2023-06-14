Mount Allison University's gender-affirming care clinic now open to the public

Expanded access to gender-affirming care is now available in the Sackville area in southeastern New Brunswick.

Mount Allison University's gender-affirming care clinic, led by Dr. Sara Thomas, is open to the general public for the first time.

"It's been a longstanding gap in this area," Thomas said.

Gender-affirming care for transgender and non-binary people supports a patient's gender identity and expression. Services can include hormone replacement therapy and assistance with gathering letters of approval for gender-affirming surgery.

Thomas has been running this clinic for students at the Mount Allison Wellness Centre for the past year, inspired by seeing friends in Moncton struggle to access this kind of care when she was in medical school.

"I think, since that time, I've been very passionate to improve that gap in treatment," she said.

Mount Allison University decided to open the clinic to community members at the suggestion of Dr. Thomas. (Submitted by Mount Allison University)

Gender-affirming care is "not really taught" in medical school, Thomas said, which can make it challenging for patients to even find this type of service.

"Some primary care doctors, some physicians are comfortable with hormone therapy, but I would say the majority are not," Thomas said.

While knowledge about gender affirmation is growing in the medical field, Thomas said it remains a specialized area of care.

Thomas's clinic has the support of the school behind it.

"We thought it was a great idea, because we do see a reduced number of students in the summer months, so it makes sense to use the clinic space," said Matthew Maston, director of accessibility and student wellness at Mount Allison.

The school decided to open the clinic to community members at Thomas's suggestion.

"We see the value in collaborating with the community. It's very important work that's happening, so we wanted to start that," Maston said.

Expected 'Huge demand' for gender-affirming services

Thomas said she expects to see a "huge demand" for the clinic, based on conversations with other practitioners around the province.

The clinic will see patients based on referrals from health practitioners, including nurses and mental health counsellors, for the time being, allowing Thomas to see "patients who are the most appropriate for me."

The counselling team at the university will remain available only to students, but members of the public accessing the gender clinic can be referred to area psychologists.

Access to mental health services is important for everyone, Thomas said, but especially for those accessing this type of care because they may not be "recognized for their gender, and may have certainly more mental health issues as a result of the societal realities that we currently face."

Mount Allison will evaluate demand as the summer progresses, and Maston said he hopes to keep the clinic open open to everyone, even when students return in the fall.