Police identify motorcyclist killed in collision in Fredericton

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died of his injuries following a collision in Fredericton on Sunday evening.

Mark Carr, of Lincoln, died after being taken to hospital, the Fredericton Police Force confirmed Tuesday.

He was 59 years old.

Police said the accident occurred at around 8:10 p.m. Sunday night, when Carr's motorcycle collided with a vehicle that was coming to a stop on Lincoln Road near the Agricultural Experimental Farm.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police would not confirm whether any charges were laid, noting the accident and the factors that led to it are still under investigation.