Motorcyclist dies after being found unconscious in N.B. river

A 25-year-old Centreville man has died following a crash on Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. in Kilburn, in western New Brunswick, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

Perth-Andover RCMP and fire department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a person in distress along the riverbank, and when they arrived, they found an unconscious man in the water and a crashed motorcycle nearby.

Police got the man to shore and administered first aid until paramedics arrived, RCMP said.

The man was transported in critical condition to hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control while travelling on Route 105. He left the road and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, RCMP said in the release. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.