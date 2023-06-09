Motorcycle-truck collision claims 57-year old from Shediac area
A 57-year old motorcyclist from Saint-Philippe, near Shediac, died this week after suffering life-threatening injuries from a collision with a pickup truck last month.
The crash occurred May 28, when the truck and the victim's motorcycle collided on Cape Breton Road at about 11:15 a.m., RCMP said in a news release Friday.
The victim was transported to hospital, where he died Wednesday.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash.