New Brunswick

Motorcycle-truck collision claims 57-year old from Shediac area

A 57-year old man died after suffering life-threatening injuries when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided last month near Shediac.

Man in his fifties dies in hospital from serious injuries after lethal crash

CBC News ·

A 57-year old motorcyclist from Saint-Philippe, near Shediac, died this week after suffering life-threatening injuries from a collision with a pickup truck last month.

The crash occurred May 28, when the truck and the victim's motorcycle collided on Cape Breton Road at about 11:15 a.m., RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he died Wednesday.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash. 

