11 motorcycles stolen from driving school in Moncton
Codiac RCMP are trying to figure out what happened to 11 motorcycles taken from a storage trailer in Moncton.
Codiac Regional RCMP believe the motorcycles were taken between Sept. 3 and 7
The motorcycles belong to Dornan Driving School, and police say they were taken from a trailer parked behind Rallye Motors Chrysler on Main Street.
The RCMP believe the motorcycles were taken between Sept. 3 and 7. All 11 training motorcycles had a white sticker on them that read Dornan Driving School.
Two bikes were Yamahas and the rest were Hondas.
Anyone with information can call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.