11 motorcycles stolen from driving school in Moncton

Codiac RCMP are trying to figure out what happened to 11 motorcycles that were taken from a storage trailer in Moncton.

The motorcycles belong to Dornan Driving School, and police say they were taken from a trailer parked behind Rallye Motors Chrysler on Main Street.

The RCMP believe the motorcycles were taken between Sept. 3 and 7. All 11 training motorcycles had a white sticker on them that read Dornan Driving School.

Two bikes were Yamahas and the rest were Hondas.

Anyone with information can call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.