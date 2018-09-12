Skip to Main Content
11 motorcycles stolen from driving school in Moncton

Codiac RCMP are trying to figure out what happened to 11 motorcycles taken from a storage trailer in Moncton.

Codiac Regional RCMP believe the motorcycles were taken between Sept. 3 and 7

RCMP want to hear from anyone who knows anything about the theft of 11 motorcycles from a driving school in Moncton. (CBC)

The motorcycles belong to Dornan Driving School, and police say they were taken from a trailer parked behind Rallye Motors Chrysler on Main Street. 

The RCMP believe the motorcycles were taken between Sept. 3 and 7. All 11 training motorcycles had a white sticker on them that read Dornan Driving School.

Two bikes were Yamahas and the rest were Hondas. 

Anyone with information can call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

